Ying Du Sells 84,894 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,031. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $72.42 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,041,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,268,000 after purchasing an additional 176,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.