BTC Lite (BTCL) Achieves Market Cap of $57,495.97

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. BTC Lite has a total market cap of $57,495.97 and $91.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTC Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00062718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.66 or 0.00810872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00093686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042333 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

