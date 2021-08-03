Ragnarok (RAGNA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $16.00

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 56.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $11,858.54 and $16.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00046171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00101954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00144215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,383.88 or 0.99866751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00844946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

