Cipher (CPR) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $137,079.40 and $112,010.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.85 or 0.00428902 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.07 or 0.00874375 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.