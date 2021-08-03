Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

NYSE PLOW traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. 114,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,310. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.59%.

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $418,106.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLOW. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

