Jobchain Price Up 9.3% This Week (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Jobchain has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $216,835.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jobchain has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,144,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

