Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRRFY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Carrefour in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

CRRFY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 126,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,694. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.50. Carrefour has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

