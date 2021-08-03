Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the investment in firms which are licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana. Its portfolio includes In The Zone, Peace Naturals, Whistler Medical Marijuana Co., ABcann, Hydropothecary, Vert Medical and Evergreen Medicinal Supply. Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

CRON stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 899,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,009. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cronos Group by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

