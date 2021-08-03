RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

Shares of RADA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,402. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

