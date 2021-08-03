Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues Earnings Results

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,764. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $84.41.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.