Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.67. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

