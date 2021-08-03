Big Data Protocol (BDP) One Day Volume Tops $422,358.00

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $422,358.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00062263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.93 or 0.00804197 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00093620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042197 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Big Data Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

