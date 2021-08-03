Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.89. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-12.5% (implying $6.01-6.23 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.700-$5.100 EPS.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 663,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,475. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.93. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.43.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

