Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. 277,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.80. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $559.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 103.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.