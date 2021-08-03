Acute Angle Cloud Trading 29% Higher This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $488,778.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,424.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.82 or 0.06537032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.44 or 0.01403888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.00361653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00129517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00589013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00360046 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00299596 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

