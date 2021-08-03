AdEx Network (ADX) Price Reaches $0.46 on Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $58.23 million and approximately $21.83 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00062209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.80 or 0.00801061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00093762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042051 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 133,765,672 coins and its circulating supply is 125,323,196 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

