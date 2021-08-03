American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.40-9.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.63. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$9.200 EPS.

AFG stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.81. The company had a trading volume of 374,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.19. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $60.88 and a 52 week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $948,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,134 shares of company stock valued at $27,184,645. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

