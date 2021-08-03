American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AWK traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,029. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.04. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $176.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

