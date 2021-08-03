Playgroundz (IOG) Price Tops $0.0049

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $139,051.02 and $54.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00141910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,283.11 or 0.99465731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.16 or 0.00839624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars.

