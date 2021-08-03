Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Luxfer posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares in the company, valued at $549,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Luxfer by 2,988.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 387,939 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Luxfer by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,485,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LXFR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 145,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,791. The company has a market capitalization of $588.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

