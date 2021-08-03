Analysts Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Luxfer posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 56.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Luxfer by 2,988.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 387,939 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Luxfer by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,485,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LXFR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 145,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,791. The company has a market capitalization of $588.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $23.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
