Yellow Road (ROAD) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,374.00

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $666,113.17 and approximately $2,374.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00101017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00141910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,283.11 or 0.99465731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.16 or 0.00839624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,929,306 coins and its circulating supply is 2,279,613 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.