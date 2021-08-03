John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.40 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.24. The stock had a trading volume of 143,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,048. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,696,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $331,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

