Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $9.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.70. 314,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.80. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.