Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

TCMD traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.52. 181,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,522. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $874.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

