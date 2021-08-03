Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 610,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,758,000 after purchasing an additional 205,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.48.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,739. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $100.32 and a 52 week high of $154.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.