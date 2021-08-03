CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 9,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXW. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock.

CXW stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 846,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,130. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.32.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

