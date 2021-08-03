Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.30-4.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.13-3.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.550 EPS.

COLM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,154. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.49.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.14.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

