Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

NASDAQ:CRNT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,604. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $349.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.72. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.90.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

