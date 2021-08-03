Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CGEM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 285,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,462. Cullinan Oncology has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

