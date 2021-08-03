Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLSD. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

CLSD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 285,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,702. The firm has a market cap of $295.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.48. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.46.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%. Analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

