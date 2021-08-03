GoldFund (GFUN) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $176,147.48 and $24.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006262 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000102 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GFUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.