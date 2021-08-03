TENT Price Reaches $0.0328 on Major Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, TENT has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. TENT has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $87,750.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TENT alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00297375 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00139448 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00151794 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 164.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003594 BTC.

TENT Profile

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 37,567,880 coins and its circulating supply is 37,490,788 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TENTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.