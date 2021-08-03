Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Declines By 14.3%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 623,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

NYSE:EEX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 94,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,189. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Emerald has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $299.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative net margin of 278.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerald by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52,318 shares in the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

