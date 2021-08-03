Short Interest in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Declines By 14.3%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,700 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 623,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
NYSE:EEX traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 94,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,189. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Emerald has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $299.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.95.
Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative net margin of 278.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter.
Emerald Company Profile
Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.
Featured Story: What is total return in investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.