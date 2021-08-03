Short Interest in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Drops By 14.9%

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 752,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Flowserve by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group grew its stake in Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.23. 838,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

