Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells $130,560.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alphabet alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total transaction of $119,855.52.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80.

On Friday, May 7th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,725.60. The stock had a trading volume of 952,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,466. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,559.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,364,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.