Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $815-865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.45 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $13.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,925,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,009. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.17.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

