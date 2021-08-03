VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 5,862.62%.

NASDAQ VBIV traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,922. The company has a market capitalization of $788.00 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.41. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $5.22.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 646,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $2,455,776.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VBIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James began coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.