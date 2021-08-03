StableUSD Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00062553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.62 or 0.00807576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00094167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042498 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

