Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.21.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.71. 1,620,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692,472. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.68.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,025.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.