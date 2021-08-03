Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Sells 11,193 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $237.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,733,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,174. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.01. The stock has a market cap of $461.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

