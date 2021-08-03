Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Sells 11,193 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $237.09. The company had a trading volume of 9,733,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,393,174. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.01. The stock has a market cap of $461.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
