Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Trex (NYSE:TREX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

In related news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $215,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

