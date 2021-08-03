Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Trex (NYSE:TREX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Trex stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a 12 month low of $63.32 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.
Trex Company Profile
Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.
