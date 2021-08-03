Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declines By 17.1%

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,789. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $21.12 and a one year high of $25.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock. The company invests in traditional preferred stock, trust preferred securities, and hybrid securities that have characteristics of both equity, and debt securities.

