Short Interest in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Declines By 17.8%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the June 30th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 1,389,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $982.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Hawaiian by 40.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after acquiring an additional 855,306 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,896,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,014,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HA shares. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.