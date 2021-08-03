BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,592. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.98.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
