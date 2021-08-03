$137.43 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report $137.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.10 million. FB Financial posted sales of $165.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $554.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.07 million to $561.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $542.46 million, with estimates ranging from $507.67 million to $564.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBK. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 153,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,226. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.70. FB Financial has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

