Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) will post $99.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the highest is $100.97 million. Vicor posted sales of $78.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full-year sales of $391.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $394.06 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,898,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,716,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,724 shares of company stock valued at $17,687,444. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Vicor by 619.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth $251,000. 36.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.99. The company had a trading volume of 165,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.60 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $119.63.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

