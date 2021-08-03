$168.99 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post $168.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $159.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.17 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $689.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $685.45 million to $692.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $701.24 million, with estimates ranging from $666.42 million to $740.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,311,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $52.14. 561,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 99.42%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

