YOU COIN (YOU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $401,065.00

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $401,065.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00063013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.60 or 0.00808807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00094244 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042472 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

