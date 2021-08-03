Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.11. Insperity also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.000-$4.590 EPS.

Insperity stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,613. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Insperity has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.40 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.40.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $442,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,611 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,058 shares of company stock worth $6,315,317. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

