Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Announces Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.700 EPS.

NYSE XYL traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.93. 1,325,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,107. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52. Xylem has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.10.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,491,860. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

